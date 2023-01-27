2 Strong 4 Bullies
St. Patrick’s Day bar coming soon to The Flats in Cleveland
St. Patrick’s Day bar coming soon to The Flats in Cleveland(Source: Lance Aerial Media/Jones Drones Cleveland)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new St. Patrick’s Day bar is set to open up soon in The Flats in Cleveland.

The pop-up bar, located near Margaritaville, will be opening on Jan. 27.

The newest pop-up bar will be replacing the XMAS bar, which was opened for the holiday season.

Take a look at the gallery below and begin getting excited for all of the shenanigans!

