St. Patrick’s Day bar coming soon to The Flats in Cleveland
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new St. Patrick’s Day bar is set to open up soon in The Flats in Cleveland.
The pop-up bar, located near Margaritaville, will be opening on Jan. 27.
The newest pop-up bar will be replacing the XMAS bar, which was opened for the holiday season.
Take a look at the gallery below and begin getting excited for all of the shenanigans!
