City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron on Saturday paid tribute to Judith Reznik, who lost her life 37 years ago during the launch of the Challenger space shuttle.

The Akron native and Firestone High School graduate was killed during the Jan. 28, 1986 explosion 73 seconds after the shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The city took to their Facebook page to honor Resnik, the second American female astronaut and the first Jewish American to be sent to space.

37 years ago today, the Space Shuttle Challenger was tragically destroyed during the launch of mission STS-51-L, which... Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Saturday, January 28, 2023

“Today, we remember and honor her legacy,” the post said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.