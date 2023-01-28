2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion


This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All seven members of the crew were killed when the shuttle exploded during launch on Jan. 28, 1986. Front row from left are Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, and Ronald E. McNair. Front row from left are Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik. (Credit: AP) (KKTV)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron on Saturday paid tribute to Judith Reznik, who lost her life 37 years ago during the launch of the Challenger space shuttle.

The Akron native and Firestone High School graduate was killed during the Jan. 28, 1986 explosion 73 seconds after the shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The city took to their Facebook page to honor Resnik, the second American female astronaut and the first Jewish American to be sent to space.

37 years ago today, the Space Shuttle Challenger was tragically destroyed during the launch of mission STS-51-L, which...

Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Saturday, January 28, 2023

“Today, we remember and honor her legacy,” the post said.

