Cleveland native R&B singer to perform during Super Bowl halftime show

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s own will be featured on football’s biggest stage to perform during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Norelle, a Grammy-winning R&B artist, took to her Instagram page to announce she will be joining Rhianna, who was announced as the headline act in September, in this year’s performance.

Norelle also performed in the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

You can catch Cleveland’s own during her performance on Feb. 12.

