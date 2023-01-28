2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland native R&B singer to perform during Super Bowl halftime show

One of Cleveland’s own will be featured on football’s biggest stage to perform during this...
One of Cleveland’s own will be featured on football’s biggest stage to perform during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.(Arizona's Family)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s own will be featured on football’s biggest stage to perform during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Norelle, a Grammy-winning R&B artist, took to her Instagram page to announce she will be joining Rhianna, who was announced as the headline act in September, in this year’s performance.

Norelle also performed in the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

You can catch Cleveland’s own during her performance on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Groundbreaking for phase II of the Woodhill's Home Project kicked off Friday, for and...
Construction begins on affordable housing in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
Source: North Canton Police Department
North Canton police K-9 to be trained as therapy dog for school resource officer
Dorlaie Morales
Missing 11-year-old girl found, Cleveland police say
Corrosion found under a fire protectant on main beams of the Memphis Avenue Bridge have led...
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday