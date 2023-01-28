Cleveland Police Chief issues statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond issues a statement on the Cleveland Police Facebook page following the release of the deadly Memphis beating video.

A Message from Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond:

“The video footage of the officer-involved incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee is shocking and stands contrary to the values of policing and human decency. The blatant disregard for life and cruelty displayed during this incident cannot be rationalized.”

“Now more than ever, it is important for police officers to remember their promise, their sworn oath to protect those whom they serve and to reflect on their own personal reasons for choosing to do so. This incident is yet another reminder of the importance of our dedication to constitutional policing and the protection of our communities.”

“The Cleveland Division of Police will continue to work to maintain and to build trust within our communities. Our officers are committed to providing the highest level of service and are trained to adhere to the core values of professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication, and excellence.”

