2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police Chief issues statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos

Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police...
Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police officers
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond issues a statement on the Cleveland Police Facebook page following the release of the deadly Memphis beating video.

A Message from Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond:

“The video footage of the officer-involved incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee is shocking and stands contrary to the values of policing and human decency. The blatant disregard for life and cruelty displayed during this incident cannot be rationalized.”

“Now more than ever, it is important for police officers to remember their promise, their sworn oath to protect those whom they serve and to reflect on their own personal reasons for choosing to do so. This incident is yet another reminder of the importance of our dedication to constitutional policing and the protection of our communities.”

“The Cleveland Division of Police will continue to work to maintain and to build trust within our communities. Our officers are committed to providing the highest level of service and are trained to adhere to the core values of professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication, and excellence.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bath Township. (Source WOIO)
1 woman dead, 1 man injured, in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating
Bodycam video shows Cleveland Heights officer punched during 50+ student fight
Cleveland Heights high school plays first basketball game following massive brawl
Cheryl Ivory
Missing 44-year-old Cleveland woman last seen Dec. 1