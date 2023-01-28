2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before filing their taxes.(Cabania via Canva)
By Josh Ninke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Tax season has started but some say that doesn’t mean you should file right away.

WAVE spoke to Carol Flynn, owner of Flynn Accounting, who said it might be best to hold off.

“Don’t file so early that you miss something. Don’t think I’ve got my W-2, I don’t need anything else, and then here comes a dividend or bank interest form,” Flynn said. “Make sure you have all of your documents before you file.”

There are a few important changes to note for your 2022 return as well. Some tax credits have reverted back to pre-pandemic levels.

Tax preparers have shared that the child tax credit has changed back to $2,000 per qualifying child. The dependent care credit, or babysitter credit, has dropped to $3,000 per child and an automatic $300 charitable cash donation credit no longer exists.

Flynn also urged taxpayers to look out for possible scams during this year’s tax season. She said don’t respond to anyone claiming to be from the IRS over the phone or through text messages.

“Don’t do it. It’s a scam,” Flynn said.

According to Flynn, the IRS works exclusively through the mail. The service will never call or text.

Tax Day is April 18, when individual income tax returns are due to be submitted to the federal government, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All...
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
One of Cleveland’s own will be featured on football’s biggest stage to perform during this...
Cleveland native R&B singer to perform during Super Bowl halftime show
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day