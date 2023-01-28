City of Cleveland ‘monitoring’ protests following video release of deadly Memphis police beating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland officials said Friday afternoon they will be monitoring any potential protests following the video release from the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis.

Cleveland City Hall said they have an action plan ready for any activity related to the video’s release in a Facebook post.

Nichols, who was Black, died three days following the incident, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports the Shelby County district attorney found the five officers responsible on Jan. 26 for Nichol’s death.

(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin (SCSO)

Officials have identified the officers as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith.

The district attorney charged all five men, who are Black, with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, according to the AP.

The AP reports Memphis Police director previously described the officers’ actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane.

She said as of Friday, the department has not substantiated the allegations of reckless driving that prompted the officers to stop Nichols.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials are calling for calm ahead of the video's release.

Nichols’ family, who viewed the footage Monday, has called for peace as the city of Memphis readies for the video’s release.

“I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said. “If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully.”

