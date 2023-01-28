2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Ohio State linebacker joins Buckeyes coaching staff

Will serve as Assistant Linebacker’s Coach
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last year James Laurenaitis had to trade his Buckeye love for a Notre Dame hat.

In 2023, he’s getting his Scarlet and Gray back.

The former Buckeye linebacker is joining Ryan Day’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant after one year in the same role with the Fighting Irish.

“I am thrilled for our program and especially for our current and future Buckeyes who will benefit so much from having James on staff,” Day said. “James is a terrific young man with wisdom as a Buckeye and experience as an eight-year NFL veteran. He is going to be a very important part of our program going forward.”

Laurinaitis will serve as an assistant linebackers coach, filling the role held last season by Koy McFarland.

McFarland left Columbus for Tulsa where he is now the linebackers coach.

