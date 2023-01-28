2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 44-year-old woman Cleveland last seen Dec. 1

Cheryl Ivory
Cheryl Ivory(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Cheryl Ivory, who was last seen on Dec. 1.

She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen in the 12900 block of Carrington Avenue wearing a pink hoodie and blue jeans.

Call the Cleveland Division of Police First District at 216-623-5118 or dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Cheryl Ivory
Cheryl Ivory(Cleveland Police First District)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
City of Cleveland ‘monitoring’ protests following video release video
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating
Tyre Nichols
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating