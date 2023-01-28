Missing 44-year-old woman Cleveland last seen Dec. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Cheryl Ivory, who was last seen on Dec. 1.

She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen in the 12900 block of Carrington Avenue wearing a pink hoodie and blue jeans.

Call the Cleveland Division of Police First District at 216-623-5118 or dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Cheryl Ivory (Cleveland Police First District)

