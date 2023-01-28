Missing Ashland man found dead inside vacant home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon.

Police searched the home, located in the 500 block of Township Road 851, at around 3:38 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Neff of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the department received a call from a woman earlier in the day and reported the man as missing.

A department press release said found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Kurtis Harstine, dead in the master bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Police determined Harstine was dead for “some time” prior to his discovery, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) were called to the scene.

Police confirmed Harstine was shot with a weapon, and the body was taken to the Lucas County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Officials confirmed more details will be released as the investigation continues.

