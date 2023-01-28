2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing Ashland man found dead inside vacant home

A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon.
A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon.(Source: Ashland County Sheriff Facebook)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon.

Police searched the home, located in the 500 block of Township Road 851, at around 3:38 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Neff of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the department received a call from a woman earlier in the day and reported the man as missing.

A department press release said found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Kurtis Harstine, dead in the master bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Police determined Harstine was dead for “some time” prior to his discovery, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) were called to the scene.

Police confirmed Harstine was shot with a weapon, and the body was taken to the Lucas County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Officials confirmed more details will be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Non-Profit Good Knights gives 100 beds to Cleveland children
Non-Profit Good Knights gives 100 beds to Cleveland children
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
Newcomerstown woman killed in Tuscarawas County single-vehicle crash
Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police...
Cleveland Police Chief issues statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bath Township. (Source WOIO)
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash