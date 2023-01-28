Newcomerstown woman killed in Tuscarawas County single-vehicle crash

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Newcomerstown woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say they arrived at the intersection of U.S. 36 and State Route 416 around 4:00 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident.

Troopers say a 2021 Jeep Gladiator was traveling southbound on State Route 416 and was approaching U.S. 36.

The Jeep failed to stop for a stop sign and traveled across U.S. 36.

Troopers say the Jeep went off the south side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The driver a 34-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

The driver was taken to Trinity Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, troopers say.

The driver was not using a seatbelt and alcohol is a factor in the crash, troopers say.

