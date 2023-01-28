Northeast Ohio Weather: Unusual temperature swings this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beneath grey skies, amid breezy southwest winds today, we’ll see highs around 40.

Rain arrives late tonight as temperatures fall then rise from the upper 30s into the low 40s.

Light rain mixes with a little, late-day snow on Sunday as temperatures tumble from the lower 40s through the 30s.

Light snow mainly early Monday will couple with highs in the lower 30s.

Tuesday through Friday will be dry with highs only in the 20s.

