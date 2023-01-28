2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing laptops and iPads from a West Side business is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The theft happened in the 4100 block of Pearl Road on Jan. 25, according to police.

Police said the young man walked into the business, bent over the counter, and stole the laptops and iPads that were underneath.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

