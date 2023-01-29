2 teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia into Baldwin Wallace swim team bus

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police arrested two teenagers on Saturday that crashed a stolen car into a bus carrying Baldwin Wallace University’s men’s and women’s swim teams.

Police Chief Paul Shepard said area police departments were notified that a 2021 Kia Forte, which was previously reported stolen, was spotted early Saturday morning driving in Olmsted Township.

Officials said a Fairview Park officer sitting on I-480 eastbound near Mastick Road saw the stolen car, which was driving over 20 mph faster than the speed limit with a broken window on the rear passenger side door.

The officer, joined by two North Olmsted officers, began to chase the car on I-480 once it was identified as the stolen car, officials said. The teens then proceeded to lead the officer on a 3 1/2-minute chase until they lost control of the car on a curve on I-480 near the state Route 176 exit.

Officials said the went right across four lanes of traffic from the high-speed lane before hitting the back of the coach bus carrying the Baldwin Wallace athletes and hitting a retaining wall.

The Baldwin Wallace University’s swim teams were heading to a meet at Notre Dame College, Laura Demaline, the men’s and women’s swimming coach, previously said. Nobody on the bus was injured during the crash.

Demaline said the crash happened at around 11 a.m.

Officials said police arrested a 15-year-old girl, from Olmsted Township, 10 minutes after the crash, followed by a 16-year-old boy, from Cleveland, an hour later.

Police said the girl, who was at home on a pre-trial home detention through the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, cut off a court-mandated ankle monitor and ran away prior to asking the boy, who was driving the stolen Kia, to pick her up.

Officials said the case will be forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court to determine what charges will be filed against the two teens.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.