Non-Profit Good Knights donates 100 beds to Cleveland children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Good Knights of Lorain County teamed up with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to build and donate 100 beds for underserved children in Cleveland.

“This is the best day, this is the best day because after the build we get to see the kids faces as we put the beds together, some that may not have ever had a bed before,” said Della Dorsey, logistics manager.

Non-profit Good Knights of Lorain County has been providing beds to children in need since 2020. All of the beds, mattresses, linens and materials are donated and then volunteers build the frames start to finish, delivering the beds to families in need.

