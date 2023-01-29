2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Non-Profit Good Knights donates 100 beds to Cleveland children

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Good Knights of Lorain County teamed up with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to build and donate 100 beds for underserved children in Cleveland.

Caption

“This is the best day, this is the best day because after the build we get to see the kids faces as we put the beds together, some that may not have ever had a bed before,” said Della Dorsey, logistics manager.

Non-profit Good Knights of Lorain County has been providing beds to children in need since 2020. All of the beds, mattresses, linens and materials are donated and then volunteers build the frames start to finish, delivering the beds to families in need.

Click here to request a bed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

University and community express shock after two armed robberies just off campus Monday night
Car crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team
Non-Profit Good Knights donates 100 beds to Cleveland children
Non-Profit Good Knights donates 100 beds to Cleveland children
This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All...
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion
One of Cleveland’s own will be featured on football’s biggest stage to perform during this...
Cleveland native R&B singer to perform during Super Bowl halftime show