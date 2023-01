CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With scattered, light rain today look for temperatures in the lower 40s.

We’ll see a little, light snow tonight with possible freezing drizzle as lows bottom out around 30.

Light snow Monday will couple with highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday through Friday will be dry with highs only in the 20s and low 30s.

