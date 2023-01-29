2 Strong 4 Bullies
Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car

Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Authorities said the lion, tagged P-81, was found on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Western Santa Monica mountains after being struck by a vehicle.

P-81′s death comes more than a month after P-22, a Los Angeles area mountain lion, became a local celebrity when he was photographed beneath the iconic Hollywood sign by a camera trap.

That lion had also been struck by a car and was euthanized by authorities.

The National Park Service says vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in the southern California area.

