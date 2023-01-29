2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several Cleveland-area organizations hold memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols

By Alec Sapolin and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A coalition of racial justice and human rights organizations in the Cleveland area on Sunday are holding a memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols, 29, who was killed in a deadly beating by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee.

Eight Cleveland-area groups will be attending the vigil, according to the press release:

  • Black Lives Matter Cleveland
  • InterReligious Task Force on Central America
  • Black Spring CLE
  • Cuyahoga Co Jail Coalition
  • Angelo Miller Foundation
  • Citizens for a Safer Cleveland
  • Huey P. Newton Gun Club Alpha
  • Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

Nichols, who was Black, died three days following the incident, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported that the Shelby County district attorney found the five officers responsible on Jan. 26 for Nichol’s death.

Officials identified the officers as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Hales, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith.

The district attorney charged all five men, who are Black, with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, according to the AP.

The City of Cleveland said they would be any potential protests throughout the city on Friday, adding they have an action plan “at the ready” to keep the city and its residents safe.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

