13-year-old boy fatally shot, 15-year-old boy injured in Bedford shooting, police say

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a Bedford shooting on Sunday, according to a Bedford Police Department news release.

Police say officers arrived at Corkhill Road and Lee Road South in Bedford around 7 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers discovered two victims, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, had been shot.

Police say the 13-year-old, Hysheen Thomas, died due to his injuries.

The deadly shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone that may have information on this case is asked to call the Bedford Police Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

