2 arrested after hitting OSHP car during police chase with stolen trailer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people on Saturday were arrested after he hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol car while leading officers on a chase in Akron with a stolen trailer.

OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross said the chase began after a trooper attempted to pull a van over at the intersection of S. Main Street and E. South Street.

The van, a 2015 Ford Ecoline E-350 that was pulling a 2008 U-Haul Trailer, failed to stop and police began the pursuit.

Ross said the man purposely damaged an OSHP cruiser by backing into it during the chase.

Officials said the man drove into a wooded area before getting out of the van and running on foot.

Officials arrested the van’s passenger, 45-year-old Jennifer Peters from Richfield, who had an active warrant with another police department.

Police found the driver, 44-year-old Albert Hazlett from Richfield, and arrested him.

Police charged Hazlett with failure to comply, receiving stolen property criminal damaging, and several misdemeanors.

Officials confirmed the U-Haul Trailer was previously entered as stolen, and suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were found in the car.

Officials said there could be potential for additional charges and the investigation is ongoing.

