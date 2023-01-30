2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 arrested after hitting OSHP car during police chase with stolen trailer

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people on Saturday were arrested after he hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol car while leading officers on a chase in Akron with a stolen trailer.

OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross said the chase began after a trooper attempted to pull a van over at the intersection of S. Main Street and E. South Street.

The van, a 2015 Ford Ecoline E-350 that was pulling a 2008 U-Haul Trailer, failed to stop and police began the pursuit.

Ross said the man purposely damaged an OSHP cruiser by backing into it during the chase.

Officials said the man drove into a wooded area before getting out of the van and running on foot.

Officials arrested the van’s passenger, 45-year-old Jennifer Peters from Richfield, who had an active warrant with another police department.

Police found the driver, 44-year-old Albert Hazlett from Richfield, and arrested him.

Police charged Hazlett with failure to comply, receiving stolen property criminal damaging, and several misdemeanors.

Officials confirmed the U-Haul Trailer was previously entered as stolen, and suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were found in the car.

Officials said there could be potential for additional charges and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Cleveland-area organizations hold memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols and demand police...
Cleveland-area organizations hold memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols and demand police accountability
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old...
Stark County teenager missing after leaving home, police say
The ratification comes after the Jan. 17 announcement of a tentative agreement with the city,...
Teamsters Local 507 approve new contract with City of Cleveland