Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022.

Valentina Lenoir ((Source: obit))

Akron paramedics transported the little girl to Akron Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead later that day.

The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled late last week her cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was homicide.

19 News has reached out Akron police to see if there are any suspects in the child’s death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.