2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022.

Valentina Lenoir
Valentina Lenoir((Source: obit))

Akron paramedics transported the little girl to Akron Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead later that day.

The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled late last week her cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was homicide.

19 News has reached out Akron police to see if there are any suspects in the child’s death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away
John Adams dies
Cleveland fan John Adams passes away
Cleveland fan John Adams passes away