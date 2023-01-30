Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.

According to the employee, the suspect was seen stuffing electronic products into his pockets.

Police say the suspect flashed a handgun and threatened the manager before leaving the store.

The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle that was headed northbound out of the parking lot after the robbery, police say.

Nobody inside the store was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build, has a beard, and was wearing a pink tie-dye hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

