Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night.
Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.
According to the employee, the suspect was seen stuffing electronic products into his pockets.
Police say the suspect flashed a handgun and threatened the manager before leaving the store.
The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle that was headed northbound out of the parking lot after the robbery, police say.
Nobody inside the store was injured during the robbery.
Police describe the suspect as 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build, has a beard, and was wearing a pink tie-dye hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
