Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier.

Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the downtown area and visited the E. 9th Street Pier around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 to look at the water.

Friends told police when the group went to leave, he walked away.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.