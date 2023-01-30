2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton medical spa offers tattoo removal services for human trafficking survivors

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Tattoos can be a traumatic reminder for human trafficking survivors.

JDV medical spa in Canton is helping these people, especially with removing their branding tattoos.

Matt and Theresa Phillips, the owners of JDV medical spa, are hoping they can help trafficking survivors have a fresh start.

“It’s going on all around us, so we felt that if there was some way we could help make a victim feel a little bit better, to help erase some of that horrible trauma they have gone through, then we’ll do whatever we can to help,” Matt Phillips said.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 1,161 calls from Ohio in 2021.

A local caseworker helping survivors in Canton reached out to the Phillips for their help.

“It’s really great to have a laser right here so they can get some help and they don’t have to spend more money, go to bigger parts of the country,” Theresa Phillips said. “It’s right here in our own community, we can help our own people.”

JDV medical spa is helping raise money for Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that helps human trafficking victims.

You can donate through this link. JDV will match your donation.

