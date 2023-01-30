Canton police identify thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives have identified the 18-year-old man wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month.

The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave.

Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot.

Then on Jan. 18, he robbed the Circle K in the 2500 block of Fulton Rd. N.W. around 5:33 a.m.

Circle K robbery ((Source: Canton police))

Officers said he again pointed a gun at the store employee and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

The suspect has been identified as Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton. He remains on the loose.

Anyone with any information in regards to these crimes is asked to call Canton Police Detective M. Walker at (330) 438-4423.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

