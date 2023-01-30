2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say

Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting(Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police.

Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital.

Officers said they learned on their way to the hospital that the victim had died.

She was later found to have a small gunshot wound to her back, according to police.

It is unclear as to what caused her death.

This investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information in regards to this crime may contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

