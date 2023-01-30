Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police.

Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital.

Officers said they learned on their way to the hospital that the victim had died.

She was later found to have a small gunshot wound to her back, according to police.

It is unclear as to what caused her death.

This investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information in regards to this crime may contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

