CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.

Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.

While out on bond she never showed back up for court, and that’s why a warrant was out for her arrest.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, as a direct result of being featured on Cleveland 19, a tip came in and Senyak was picked up Friday morning.

