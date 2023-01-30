2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

Sammy Senyak has an active warrant in Cuyahoga County, accused of headbutting a person, and...
Sammy Senyak has an active warrant in Cuyahoga County, accused of headbutting a person, and threating them with a knife and frying pan.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.

<

Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.

While out on bond she never showed back up for court, and that’s why a warrant was out for her arrest.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, as a direct result of being featured on Cleveland 19, a tip came in and Senyak was picked up Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

(Source: Canton police)
Canton police identify thief wanted for 2 robberies
Herman Cole (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
Orange Village firefighter dies unexpectedly, officials say
Orange Village firefighter dies unexpectedly, officials say
Shievon Seats (Source: Family)
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights