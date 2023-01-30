Car crash into Brooklyn business caught on camera (video)

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras were rolling Friday night as a driver crashed into a business in Brooklyn.

It happened around 10 p.m. at a printing and design business, according to owners Hermes Ortiz and Jeanette Rosario.

Video shared with 19 News shows the driver cross the median on Ridge Road and heads straight into the building.

Ortiz and Rosario say the collision caused $40,000 worth of damage.

19 News has reached out to Brooklyn police for more information.

