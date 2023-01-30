Cavs all-star Donovan Mitchell: ‘Tomorrow’s game will definitely be a playoff-type game’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers passed the first test of the week Sunday, blowing out the L.A. Clippers.

Two more tough tests remain, with Miami and Memphis coming to town, and Donovan Mitchell said Tuesday’s matchup with the Heat will be “a playoff-type game.”

Mitchell spoke at Monday’s practice. He returned from a 2-game absence (groin injury) to score 11 points in 20 minutes Sunday against the Clippers.

.@spidadmitchell's historic 71-point game shoes are officially on display at the @Hoophall!



The shoes will live next to Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point jersey and Kobe Bryant's 81-point shoes. Congrats, Spida! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/f0hS4wom68 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 30, 2023

Cleveland is 5th in the East at 31-21 overall. Miami is 6th at 28-23.

Memphis is 2nd in the West at 32-18, 2 games back of Denver.

