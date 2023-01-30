2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns Guard Wyatt Teller named to NFL Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Wyatt Teller (77) stands during an NFL football practice in...
Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Wyatt Teller (77) stands during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl, according to a Cleveland Browns news release.

Teller will be joining DE Myles Garrett, RB Nick Chubb, and G Joel Bitonio as the Browns’ representatives in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl game.

This is the second consecutive season Teller has been a Pro Bowl selection.

Teller started 15 games at right guard for the Browns this season.

Teller is replacing Kansas City’s Joe Thuney, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will have a new format this year that will feature skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, which takes place on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl game will also be televised on ESPN and ABC.

