Cleveland Heights’ Travis, Jason Kelce set to face off in Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights will be prominently featured on football’s biggest stage when the brothers Kelce square off in Super Bowl LVII.
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce punched his ticket into the big game after a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7.
Both brothers are alumni of Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati, as well as former Super Bowl Champions.
This also is the first time in NFL history that two brothers will face each other in the Super Bowl.
Jason took to Twitter shortly after the Chiefs victory to poke fun at his younger brother.
The two Northeast Ohioans will square off in Glendale on Feb. 12.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.