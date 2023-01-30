Cleveland Heights’ Travis, Jason Kelce set to face off in Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights will be prominently featured on football’s biggest stage when the brothers Kelce square off in Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce punched his ticket into the big game after a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7.

Eagles vs. Chiefs.



Jason Kelce vs. Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/yM6L7Vbt35 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 30, 2023

Both brothers are alumni of Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati, as well as former Super Bowl Champions.

This also is the first time in NFL history that two brothers will face each other in the Super Bowl.

At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4GSSeykGQD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 30, 2023

Jason took to Twitter shortly after the Chiefs victory to poke fun at his younger brother.

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

The two Northeast Ohioans will square off in Glendale on Feb. 12.

