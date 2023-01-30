Clown statue left behind in Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office caught on surveillance camera

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security tape of a clown statue being left outside of the station by an unknown man Monday, January 23.

Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff’s office after the man entered the front door of the lobby, according to a police report.

He began making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving behind a clown statue.

The man was seen making a gun gesture and flipping off the camera before exiting the lobby, the sheriff’s office said.

Jail staff advised that the man did not look familiar.

Clown statue left behind in Trumbull county sheriff’s office (Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.