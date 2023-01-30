Driver flees scene of Cleveland crash that seriously injured bicyclist (video)

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver flees scene of Cleveland crash that seriously injured bicyclist
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was seriously injured Thursday night following a hit-skip on Warren Road.

Police say the bicyclist was riding in the curb lane just before 10 p.m. when he was struck from behind near Triskett Avenue.

The suspect continued traveling north and did not stop, according to police.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Video of the crash was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and released by police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cleveland police.

