Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month.

Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43.

Cleveland Heights police said Ward called 911 around 6 a.m. on Jan. 16 and told the dispatcher he had just shot his girlfriend and she was dead on the kitchen floor.

Joshua Ward (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

When officers responded to the home in the 3200 block of East Overlook Road, they found Seats deceased.

Shievon Seats ((Source: Family))

Ward surrendered to officers and taken into custody.

He is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled to return to court on March 8.

