Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s most iconic fans, John Adams, has passed away, according to an announcement by the Cleveland Guardians.

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/GQ9sUt2L6f — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 30, 2023

Adams was known for trying not to miss a game, and beating the rally drum from the bleachers at Municipal Stadium and then Progressive Field.

Adams has been honored by the Cleveland ballclub with a bronze drum in Heritage Park inside the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.