Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s most iconic fans, John Adams, has passed away, according to an announcement by the Cleveland Guardians.

Adams was known for trying not to miss a game, and beating the rally drum from the bleachers at Municipal Stadium and then Progressive Field.

Adams has been honored by the Cleveland ballclub with a bronze drum in Heritage Park inside the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

