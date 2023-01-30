2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in critical condition after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side.

Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to officials, the victim, whose name is not being released, is in critical condition.

There are no arrests.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

