2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A coroner’s office in South Carolina said there were multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the West Greenville on Sunday.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

Officials did not identify the people who died or provide a specific number, only saying they were all adults.

The deputy coroner said they did not want to speculate on the cause of death and should know more after autopsies were performed Monday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

(Source: Canton police)
Canton police identify thief wanted for 2 robberies
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
School where 6-year-old shot his teacher set to reopen