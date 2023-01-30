2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: 1″ to 2″ of snow today; colder week ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance tracking through the area today is bringing snow. We have a 1 to 2 inch snowfall happening through the day. Travel will be slick in spots. The trend is colder. High temperatures today in the 30 to 35 degree range. The steady snow diminishes to flurries by this evening. Temperatures will be falling into the teens overnight. A mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures only around 20 degrees. We have more sunshine in the forecast Wednesday. High temperatures in the 25 to 30 degree range.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain, then light snow, and then cold
