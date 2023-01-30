2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Norton head-on collision kills one, police say

A crash on SR 21 Monday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to Norton...
A crash on SR 21 Monday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to Norton police.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on SR 21 Monday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to Norton police.

At 7:04 a.m. a north-bound vehicle lost control and crossed the median, striking a south-bound car head on, police say.

Officials say one driver was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron and the other was pronounced dead at the scene after being removed from the car.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team assisted Norton Police with the crash investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Parma car dealership offers cash reward for information about stolen cars
Parma car dealership offers cash reward for information about stolen cars
Car crash into Brooklyn business caught on camera (video)
Car crash into Brooklyn business caught on camera (video)
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
Anthony Castrovince
Anthony Castrovince on John Adams
Driver flees scene of Cleveland crash that seriously injured bicyclist