Norton head-on collision kills one, police say

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on SR 21 Monday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to Norton police.

At 7:04 a.m. a north-bound vehicle lost control and crossed the median, striking a south-bound car head on, police say.

Officials say one driver was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron and the other was pronounced dead at the scene after being removed from the car.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team assisted Norton Police with the crash investigation.

