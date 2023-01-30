2 Strong 4 Bullies
Orange Village firefighter dies unexpectedly, officials say(Orange Village Fire Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Orange Village firefighter John Prochazka died unexpectedly, according to an Orange Village Fire Department Facebook post.

The fire department said in the post that they would announce the details of firefighter Prochazka’s death as they become available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

