Orange Village firefighter dies unexpectedly, officials say
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Orange Village firefighter John Prochazka died unexpectedly, according to an Orange Village Fire Department Facebook post.
The fire department said in the post that they would announce the details of firefighter Prochazka’s death as they become available.
