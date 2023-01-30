Parma car dealership offers cash reward for information about stolen cars

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - After multiple break-ins and thefts at a Parma car lot, the dealer is putting up a cash reward to catch the bandits.

Tony Black, General Manager at Spitzer Motor City on Brook Park Road, said the thieves are bold, stealing Hemmis, Chargers, Challengers and TRXs.

“As of late, they seem to be taking anything they can get their hands on. You know if they can break in, get the keys, their taking whatever they can get,” said Black.

Black told 19 News the thieves broke in just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday and were caught on camera.

Thieves broke into Spitzer Thursday, January 25, 2023 and stole several vehicles. Management is offering a $5K reward for information leading to the recovery of those cars. (WOIO-TV)

This is just the latest in a string of thefts from dealerships all across Northeast Ohio.

Earlier this month, Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s RAM TRX was stolen from Mercedes Benz of North Olmsted.

Police recovered it hours later, abandoned off I-480 and Clague Road.

Right now Spitzer is looking to recover at least two Jeep Grand Cherokees, a Jeep Compass and a Chrysler Pacifica.

Black said Parma Police are investigating but, in the meantime, the business taking precautions to protect their inventory.

They are also offering a big incentive for anyone who wants to help.

“We’re offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information on how to recover our vehicles,” said Black.

Call Parma Police at 440-887-7300 if you have any information.

