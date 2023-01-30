2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Stark County teenager missing after leaving home, police say

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old...
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old Isabella Knight.(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old Isabella Knight.

Isabella was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 at her home in the 10000 block of Freshely Avenue NE in Lexington Township, according to a department Facebook post.

MISSING JUVENILE 14-year-old Isabella Knight was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on January 29th at her home in the 10000...

Posted by Stark County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Police said Isabella is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police also said she has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black tank top and pajama shorts.

Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

The ratification comes after the Jan. 17 announcement of a tentative agreement with the city,...
Teamsters Local 507 approve new contract with City of Cleveland
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Several Cleveland-area organizations hold memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols
University and community express shock after two armed robberies just off campus Monday night
2 teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia into Baldwin Wallace swim team bus
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies