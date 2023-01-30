Stark County teenager missing after leaving home, police say
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old Isabella Knight.
Isabella was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 at her home in the 10000 block of Freshely Avenue NE in Lexington Township, according to a department Facebook post.
Police said Isabella is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police also said she has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black tank top and pajama shorts.
Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
