Stark County teenager missing after leaving home, police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old Isabella Knight.

Isabella was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 at her home in the 10000 block of Freshely Avenue NE in Lexington Township, according to a department Facebook post.

MISSING JUVENILE 14-year-old Isabella Knight was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on January 29th at her home in the 10000... Posted by Stark County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Police said Isabella is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police also said she has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black tank top and pajama shorts.

Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.