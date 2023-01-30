2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teamsters Local 507 approve new contract with City of Cleveland

The ratification comes after the Jan. 17 announcement of a tentative agreement with the city, according to a spokesperson from Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips LLC, the law firm representing the union.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teamsters Local 507, the union representing over 400 snow plow drivers and trash collectors, approved a new contract with the City of Cleveland on Saturday.

The ratification comes after the Jan. 17 announcement of a tentative agreement with the city, according to a spokesperson from Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips LLC, the law firm representing the union.

Teamsters Local Union No. 507, which represents approximately 400 City of Cleveland employees, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the City of Cleveland that will keep its bargaining unit employees working this winter and beyond. Union and City negotiators came to terms late Saturday night after several hours at the bargaining table. While the parties’ last-ditch efforts resulted in a recommended settlement, the Union cannot currently disclose the specifics of its agreement with the City. The Union is reviewing the contract’s terms with its bargaining committee in advance of a membership vote, which is tentatively scheduled to occur during the week of January 23, 2023. Local 507 sincerely appreciates the broad community support its members have received as they continue to fight for a fair contract. The Union will provide additional details as the process develops.

Joseph D. Mando; Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips, LLC

Teamsters Local 507 reached an impasse with the City of Cleveland in November, according to previous reports,

Members were ready to take a strike vote, but both sides reached common ground days before the vote was scheduled to take place.

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said he was thankful the contract was approved, saying the work of public servants including snow plow drivers are “critical” to keeping city residents safe and the economy moving.

“I never like to see labor-management disputes because, at the end of the day, citizens hurt,” Griffin said. “The fact that both sides came together to resolve this, I want to commend the administration as well as commending the teamsters for putting the people of Cleveland first.”

19 News reached out to the Teamsters for comment and more details on the newly-approved contract.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

