Teamsters Local 507 approve new contract with City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teamsters Local 507, the union representing over 400 snow plow drivers and trash collectors, approved a new contract with the City of Cleveland on Saturday.

The ratification comes after the Jan. 17 announcement of a tentative agreement with the city, according to a spokesperson from Faulkner, Hoffman & Phillips LLC, the law firm representing the union.

Teamsters Local 507 reached an impasse with the City of Cleveland in November, according to previous reports,

Members were ready to take a strike vote, but both sides reached common ground days before the vote was scheduled to take place.

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said he was thankful the contract was approved, saying the work of public servants including snow plow drivers are “critical” to keeping city residents safe and the economy moving.

“I never like to see labor-management disputes because, at the end of the day, citizens hurt,” Griffin said. “The fact that both sides came together to resolve this, I want to commend the administration as well as commending the teamsters for putting the people of Cleveland first.”

