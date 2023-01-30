U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County.

Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Herman Cole ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Cole, 22, is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

