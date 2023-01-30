U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County.
Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Cole, 22, is known to frequent the Cleveland area.
If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
