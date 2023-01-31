2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7

Andrew Jenkins
Andrew Jenkins(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police.

Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-2536.

