2 taken to hospital after RTA bus crash Tuesday morning

Car crash involving RTA bus early Tuesday morning
Car crash involving RTA bus early Tuesday morning(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to Metro Hospital following a car crash involving an RTA bus early Tuesday morning.

19 News was on scene minutes after the crash at West 99th and Lorain Avenue.

Minor damage was done to the bus, but the car was in much worse condition.

According to crews on scene, a parked car was also struck in the crash.

Lorain Avenue was closed both ways as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The two people transported, the bus driver and the driver of the car, were both in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

