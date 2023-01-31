2 taken to hospital after RTA bus crash Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to Metro Hospital following a car crash involving an RTA bus early Tuesday morning.

19 News was on scene minutes after the crash at West 99th and Lorain Avenue.

RTA Bus v car W 99th and Lorain Avenue. Bus Driver and driver of the car both transported in unknown condition. Minor damage to the bus. The car is totaled. A parked car was also struck by the car. Lorain Avenue is closed both ways at W99th. pic.twitter.com/nTP6V79v3y — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) January 31, 2023

Minor damage was done to the bus, but the car was in much worse condition.

According to crews on scene, a parked car was also struck in the crash.

Lorain Avenue was closed both ways as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The two people transported, the bus driver and the driver of the car, were both in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

