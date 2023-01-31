2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 wanted in murder of Cleveland man arrested by US Marshals

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested two people Tuesday morning wanted by Cleveland police for murder.

Cleveland man shot, killed at East side gas station

U.S. Marshals identified the suspects as Amira Duncan, 24, and Dajhawn Taylor, 27.

According to a news release, Duncan and Dajhawn were involved in the murder of Victor Simuel, 38, on Jan. 16 in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

The deadly shooting took place outside a gas station in the 13000 block of Buckeye Road.

U.S. Marshals said Simuel was involved in a verbal fight with three women in the parking lot.

One of the women made a phone call, according to the release, before a man arrived to the lot.

That’s when U.S. Marshals said the women and man opened fire on Simuel, who died on scene.

According to the release, Duncan and Taylor are the only people charged at this time.

U.S. Marshals said they tracked the duo to an apartment on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, where they were both arrested.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

