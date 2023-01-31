2 wanted in murder of Cleveland man arrested by US Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested two people Tuesday morning wanted by Cleveland police for murder.

U.S. Marshals identified the suspects as Amira Duncan, 24, and Dajhawn Taylor, 27.

According to a news release, Duncan and Dajhawn were involved in the murder of Victor Simuel, 38, on Jan. 16 in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

The deadly shooting took place outside a gas station in the 13000 block of Buckeye Road.

U.S. Marshals said Simuel was involved in a verbal fight with three women in the parking lot.

One of the women made a phone call, according to the release, before a man arrived to the lot.

That’s when U.S. Marshals said the women and man opened fire on Simuel, who died on scene.

According to the release, Duncan and Taylor are the only people charged at this time.

U.S. Marshals said they tracked the duo to an apartment on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, where they were both arrested.

“The Cleveland Division of Police, Homicide Division, solves another case due to their diligent efforts. We will continue to work closely with the Cleveland Division of Police to remove these violent offenders from the streets of Cleveland.”

