33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Jan. 27.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kayla Garcia and said she died of a gunshot wound to the neck and thorax.

19 News has reached out to Warrensville Heights police for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

