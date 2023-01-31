51-year-old man nearly carjacked in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man reported to Akron police that he was nearly carjacked Monday night while dropping someone off.

Police said around 8:15 p.m., the man was dropping off a passenger in the 400 block of Cornell Street when two unknown men approached him on foot.

The victim said one of the men pulled a handgun on him, and demanded that he get out of the truck.

According to police, the victim hit the gas and tried driving away.

One of the suspects fired at least one round, police said, which almost hit the victim, striking the driver’s side door.

Police said the suspects fled the scene.

Both suspects are men, around 20-30 years old.

The suspect with the gun was around 6 feet tall, thin and wearing dark clothes, police said.

The second suspect was around 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a brown coat and red sweatpants.

Anyone with information is aske to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

