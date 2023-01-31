Akron Public School Board works to update phone policy

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron School Board works to update phone policy
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Public School Board of Education met Monday night to discuss a number of topics, including updating their phone policy.

During the meeting, board members expressed their concern that cell phones are contributing to several issues the schools are facing.

Current policy with the district states that cell phones “must be powered completely off and stored out of sight” during school hours, however, teachers are reportedly struggling to enforce this rule.

Discipline for neglecting this policy is “imposed on an escalating scale ranging from a warning to expulsion.”

A delegation was sent to Dayton, where schools ask students to place their cell phones in a pouch that is magnetically locked at the beginning of the school day.

Alongside this, participation and emails from parents, teachers and administrators are welcome.

Christine Fowler-Mack, superintendent of Akron Schools, said she has hope everyone can arrive at a policy that works.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

