Artist and ‘creepy’ clown owner isn’t sure how it ended up outside Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security tape Monday of a clown statue being left outside of the station by an unknown man last week.

The man who owns the clown statue, James Shuttic is a well known public artist.

He explains that he had taken a picture of the clown on a street signal box in downtown Warren to promote an event.

By the time he realized he had forgotten the statue and went back to get it, it was gone.

He has no idea how it got from the street light to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office, or why the man who left it may have been trying to send a message.

Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff’s office Jan. 23 after the man entered the front door of the lobby, according to a police report.

He began making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving behind a clown statue.

The man was seen making a gun gesture and flipping off the camera before exiting the lobby, the sheriff’s office said.

Jail staff advised that the man did not look familiar.

Clown statue left behind in Trumbull county sheriff’s office (Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

